Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Waters accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 52,500.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Waters by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.73 and a 200-day moving average of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

