Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

