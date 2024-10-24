HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

