HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

