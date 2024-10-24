HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Goldman’s Lost Decade Forecast: These 3 Growth Stocks Can Win
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- WD-40 Company Gears Up for a Double-Digit Stock Advance
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monster and Celsius Energized: Which Stock Offers More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.