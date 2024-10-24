Head-To-Head Comparison: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) versus Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM and Onity Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $1.04 billion 0.60 -$13.23 million $0.03 219.67 Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.22 -$63.70 million ($0.09) -334.78

Analyst Recommendations

UWM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UWM and Onity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 5 1 0 2.00 Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $7.68, indicating a potential upside of 16.52%. Onity Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Onity Group.

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM N/A 2.88% 0.60% Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52%

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

