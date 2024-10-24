Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.580 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 8,096,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,726. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

