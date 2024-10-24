Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.580 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DOC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 8,096,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,726. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
