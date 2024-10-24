Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. P&S Credit Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.