Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,546 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,014.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRDN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $499,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,626,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,312 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

