Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

