Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,028.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,028.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

