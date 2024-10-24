Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,411 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,051 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.