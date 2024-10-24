Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,939,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT opened at $395.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.49.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

