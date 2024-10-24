Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.47.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $147.58 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

