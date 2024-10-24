Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) versus FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head to Head Survey

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitek Global has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Hitek Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitek Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Hitek Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $11.60 million 0.91 $980,000.00 ($0.06) -24.67 Hitek Global $4.56 million 4.39 $1.05 million N/A N/A

Hitek Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Hitek Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 14.90% -9.90% 15.87% Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hitek Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Hitek Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

