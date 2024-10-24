Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $175.21.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
