Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42,735.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,223,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $444.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.15 and a 200-day moving average of $394.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $461.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.13.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

