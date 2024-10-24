Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 282,671 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $489.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($12.50) EPS.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 27,058 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $135,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 234,455 shares of company stock valued at $948,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

