ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. ICON Public updated its FY24 guidance to $13.90-14.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.900-14.100 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR traded down $50.41 on Thursday, hitting $230.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,557. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $224.17 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

