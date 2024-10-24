IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDYA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.