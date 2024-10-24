IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Cut by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $459.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

