IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $216.55 and last traded at $218.43. 68,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 133,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

