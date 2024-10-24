IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $41.22 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.64. 6,313,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $136.33 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

