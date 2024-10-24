IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,607. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.38.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

