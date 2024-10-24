IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 295 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.85. 8,185,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

