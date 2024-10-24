Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Union by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 247,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,924. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

