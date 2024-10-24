Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,008. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.