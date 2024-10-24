Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,310. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $394.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.02.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

