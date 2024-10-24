Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Impinj updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $30.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.21. 2,223,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $116,065.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,524.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $109,985.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,524.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

