Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

