Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,582 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,415. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

