Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 178,266,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 106,651,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £247,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.