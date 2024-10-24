International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,588,842 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 94,414.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

