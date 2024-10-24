International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Billion Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,558,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

