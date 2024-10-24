International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 92,754.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $906,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $281,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $159,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,175,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,092.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $966.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,129.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.20.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

