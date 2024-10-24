International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $3,026,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 796.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.65.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.