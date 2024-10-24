Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.