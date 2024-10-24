Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.