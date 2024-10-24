Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

