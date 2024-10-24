Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.12. 4,429,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IREN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

