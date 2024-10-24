iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lifted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 509,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,769. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.