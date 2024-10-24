iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lifted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 509,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,769. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
