iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Lifted by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 1,078.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,461 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

