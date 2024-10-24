iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.23 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

