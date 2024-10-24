iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $998,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 110,930 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,258. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

