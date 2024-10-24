iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 1,076,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

