iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $385.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

