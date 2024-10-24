Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,032 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWL stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $141.87. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,245. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $143.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.