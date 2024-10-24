Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSPU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $69.40. 164,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $69.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

