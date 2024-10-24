JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

