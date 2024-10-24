Jeffrey J. Conroy Buys 95,474 Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy bought 95,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $30,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,600 shares in the company, valued at $578,112. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.