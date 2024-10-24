JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 3,494 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.