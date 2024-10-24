JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $246.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

